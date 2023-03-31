Dubai: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan continued to receive congratulatory messages from the world leaders on his new leadership appointments.

On Wednesday, President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahan appointed Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE, as Vice President along with Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed and Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed as Deputy Rulers of Abu Dhabi.

On Friday, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed received a cable from Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, congratulating him on the new leadership appointments in the UAE and Abu Dhabi.

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq wished the UAE people continued progress and prosperity under Sheikh Mohamed’s leadership.

Morocco King

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also received a cable from King Mohammed VI of Morocco congratulating him on the new leadership appointments. King Mohammed VI wished the UAE leadership success in their efforts to achieve the aspirations of their people for further progress and prosperity, with the support of Abu Dhabi’s new Crown Prince.

Palestine President

President of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas also sent congrulatory cable to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on the new leadership appointments. The President of Palestine wished the UAE’s leadership and people success in achieving their goals, as well as further progress and prosperity.

Arab leaders

Earlier, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also received calls on Thursday from a number of Arab leaders congratulating him on the new leadership appointments.

The UAE president received calls from King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain; Egyptian President Abdul Fattah el-Sisi; and President of Mauritania Mohamed Ould Ghazouani.

The Arab leaders wished the newly appointed officials success in serving the people of the UAE towards further progress and prosperity. They also reiterated the deep historical ties that unite their respective countries with the UAE.

Al Burhan

Meanwhile, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court received a phone call from Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan Abdelrahman, Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Transitional Council, during which he congratulated him on his appointment as Vice President of the UAE.

Lt General Al Burhan emphasised the ties of brotherhood and love that bind the two brotherly peoples and expressed Sudan’s desire to continue developing strong ties with the UAE.