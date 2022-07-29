Dubai: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent congratulatory messages to kings, presidents and emirs of the Arab and Islamic countries on the occasion of the new Hijri year 1444.
The UAE President wished them good health and happiness, further progress and prosperity for their peoples and dignity and glory for Arab and Islamic nations.
Tweeting on the occasion, Sheikh Mohamed said: “Congratulations to the people of the UAE and Muslims around the world on the occasion of Hijri New Year. We pray to God that the year ahead will be one of progress and stability, as we reflect on the significance of the Prophet’s migration in pursuit of peace and security.
Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, dispatched similar greetings to Arab and Islamic leaders on the occasion.