The agreements, memoranda and letters were exchanged on behalf of the UAE by Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security; Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to the Federal Republic of Germany; Mohamed bin Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; and Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, and on behalf of the Federal Republic of Germany by the relevant ministers and officials.