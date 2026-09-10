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UAE President and German Chancellor witness launch of Strategic Dialogue and UAE-German Investment Council in Berlin

Wide-ranging accords boost UAE-German cooperation in economy, energy and security

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UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Berlin: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Friedrich Merz, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, on Thursday witnessed the announcement of a number of agreements, memoranda of understanding and letters of intent aimed at further advancing cooperation between the two countries across a range of priority sectors.

The announcement took place as part of Sheikh Mohamed’s state visit to Germany.

The agreements seek to build upon the long-term partnership between the UAE and Germany and expand cooperation within the framework of their strategic partnership, particularly in the areas of economic development, advanced technology, and energy.

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The agreements, MOUs and letters of intent announced today include:

1. Joint Declaration of Intent on the Establishment of the UAE-German Investment Council

2. Declaration on the Launch of the Strategic Dialogue

3. Memorandum Concerning Air Transport Arrangements and Access Rights for UAE National Carriers to Berlin Airport

4. Cooperation Arrangement towards the Development of an International Initiative to Facilitate Passenger Procedures

5. Letter of Intent on Exploring a Framework for Cooperation in Defence and Security

6. Joint Declaration of Intent on the Continued Expansion of Cooperation in the Field of Energy

7. Joint Declaration of Intent on Investment in Data Centres in Germany

8. Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Combating All Forms of Crime

9. Agreement on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters

10. Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of the Environment

11. Draft Letter of Intent on Establishing Cooperation in Data Hosting and Information Systems

12. Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Culture

The agreements, memoranda and letters were exchanged on behalf of the UAE by Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security; Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to the Federal Republic of Germany; Mohamed bin Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; and Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, and on behalf of the Federal Republic of Germany by the relevant ministers and officials.

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