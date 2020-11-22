Dubai: The UAE has confirmed public holidays from December 1 to December 3 for public sector employees. Official working days will resume on December 6, Sunday giving employees a 5-day long weekend.
The Federal Authority For Government Human Resources announced the holidays in observance of Commemoration Day (December 1) and in celebration of the UAE's 49th National Day (December 2 and 3).
Private sector employees are also set to get the days off as per the unified calendar of holidays but official confirmation from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation is yet to come.