Dubai: UAE residents can expect a sunny day with an increase in humidity at night.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking fair to partly cloudy at times over the sea.
The relative humidity is expected to increase as night approaches and Monday morning over some northern areas like in Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah.
The temperatures are expected to be in the mid to low 30s on average.
Dubai is currently at 24 °C with mostly sunny skies.
Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air.
Conditions at the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to be relatively calm.