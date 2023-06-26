Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today issued Decision No. 9 of 2023 establishing the Board of Trustees for the Dubai Appreciation Award for Community Service.
The Board will be chaired by Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, and will include members such as Ahmed Mohammed Rafi, Vice Chairman; Ahmed Hamdan bin Dalmook, Ali Khalfan Ahmed Al Mansouri, and Dr Mansour Obaid bin Sheikh Al Mansouri.
Additionally, Mona Mohammed Abdullah Al Ameri, representatives from the Community Development Authority in Dubai, and representatives from the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai will also be part of the Board, and the Secretary-General of the Award.
The Award is an initiative that aims to honour individuals, private companies or institutions who demonstrate commitment to social welfare, health, education and other fields that serve the community in the emirate of Dubai, without regard to material profit or personal gain.