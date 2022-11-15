Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday honoured the winners of the Dubai Appreciation Award for Community Service.
“Today, we honoured a group of pioneers of social, philanthropic and voluntary work as part of the Dubai Appreciation Award for Community Service. Our society continues to advance with its solidarity and gets stronger with its cohesion. Goodness in our society increases as solidarity between its members,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a tweet.
The award ceremony took place at Zabeel Palace in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and Chairman of Dubai Judicial Council.
Sheikh Mohammed lauded the efforts and contributions of the honoured for their service and philanthropic works that reflect the cohesion of the society and the solidarity between its institutions and members.
In the individual category, Mohammed Juma Al Nabooda and the family of the late Obaid Al Helo were honoured.
Sheikh Mohammed honoured Mohammed Saeed Al Ghaith and the late Sheikh Mohammed Noor Saif Al Muhairi (Award received by his grandson).
The Vice-President also honoured the late Mohammed Abdullah Al Qaz (award received by his son), and Abdul Salam Mohammed Rafie in the individual category.
In the corporate category, Majid Al Futtaim Group and Abdul Wahid Al Rustamani Group were honoured.