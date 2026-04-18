Foreign Ministry slashes processing to six minutes in major digital overhaul
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), announced yesterday a major success in fundamentally reengineering its processes, resulting in a reduction of service delivery time by up to 90%. Some transactions can now be completed in as little as six minutes.
The Ministry stated that this achievement in accelerating transaction processing and streamlining official procedures is reflected in performance indicators that demonstrate a high level of operational excellence.
It also underscores the Ministry’s commitment to delivering integrated government services characterised by efficiency and speed, in line with global best practices in customer experience. These results reflect an ongoing commitment to continuous improvement—translating vision into tangible outcomes—and enhancing service quality in accordance with the 7-Star standard.
The Ministry further explained that the accomplishments achieved during 2025 were the result of effective government integration with 19 different entities, supported by advanced electronic connectivity. This integration contributed to simplifying procedures and unifying service channels, thereby enhancing operational efficiency and accelerating service delivery.
As part of its efforts to improve customer experience, the Ministry successfully reengineered its procedures, achieving a reduction in service delivery time of up to 90%. Some transactions now take no more than six minutes, compared to six working days previously.
The Ministry noted that, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance government systems and strengthen the UAE’s global competitiveness, it continued to achieve qualitative milestones over the past year. These include delivering advanced, innovative services built on efficiency and rapid execution, reflecting the UAE’s vision of transitioning to a fully integrated smart government that meets customer expectations and aligns with international best practices.
Additionally, the number of service delivery channels was reduced from two to a single electronic channel, while procedures were streamlined from three steps to just one. This reflects a smart transformation toward more seamless and flexible services.
These results also demonstrate a tangible impact on customer satisfaction, which reached 90% in 2025. This highlights the success of the Ministry’s strategies in enhancing customer experience and providing proactive government services that efficiently meet user needs.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed its firm commitment to continuing the development of its service ecosystem by adopting the latest digital technologies and implementing global best practices in service design and delivery. This contributes to creating an exceptional customer experience and reinforces the UAE’s position as a global hub for government excellence.
In a related development, the Ministry continues to invest in national talent, announcing the relaunch of its scholarship program in a new cycle.
The program aims to attract and develop outstanding Emirati youth through advanced academic pathways aligned with global standards, preparing a generation capable of representing the UAE effectively in international forums.
Registration for the program is set to open on May 1 for a duration of one month, reflecting the Ministry’s commitment to building qualified human capital that supports comprehensive development and strengthens the UAE’s global presence.
These initiatives embody the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ vision of transitioning to an integrated government model based on innovation and sustainability, placing the customer at the center of priorities. This approach enhances quality of life and reinforces the UAE’s position as one of the world’s leading countries in government service delivery.