UAE minister Reem Al Hashimy receives Italy's prestigious Marisa Bellisario Award

On the occasion, Al Hashimy said, “I am privileged to receive the Marisa Bellisario Award, a distinction that celebrates the contributions of women to public service, leadership, and international cooperation. I accept this recognition on behalf of the many Emirati women whose talent, ambition, and dedication continue to contribute to the UAE’s development and its engagement with the world. This award reflects the vision of the UAE leadership, which has empowered women to play an active role in shaping our nation’s future and representing it with confidence on the global stage. It also reaffirms the importance of dialogue, partnership, and international cooperation in addressing shared challenges and advancing sustainable progress for all.”