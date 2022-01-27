Abu Dhabi: The Vatican has stressed that the UAE is a leading model of global human solidarity and its humanitarian initiatives go beyond the limits of geography and encourage pioneering examples that promote peaceful coexistence, tolerance and peace in the whole world.
This was stated during a phone call between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State.
Parolin expressed his solidarity with the UAE following the terrorist attack by Houthi terrorists on civil facilities in the UAE, offering his sincere condolences for the victims of the attack that occurred on January 17, and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
Promoting tolerance and coexistence
For his part, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed thanked Parolin for his sincere feelings, highlighting the outstanding role of the Vatican in serving humanitarian issues and promoting the values of tolerance and coexistence among all peoples.
His Highness Sheikh Abdullah also affirmed the UAE’s keenness to strengthen its relations with the Vatican across various levels.
‘Human Fraternity Document’
Relations between the UAE and the Vatican have witnessed continuous growth, especially at the humanitarian level as the country hosted, in 2019, the Human Fraternity Meeting between Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, and Ahmad Al Tayyib, Grand Imam of Al Azhar, during which the ‘Human Fraternity Document’ was signed to promote human relations, build bridges of communication, harmony and love between peoples and tackle extremism.