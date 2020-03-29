This handout photo released by the Vatican Media, shows Pope Francis (L) gifting Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan a copy of the Human Fraternity document ahead of boarding his plane on February 5, 2019. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / VATICAN MEDIA" Image Credit: AFP

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, discussed with His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, cooperation and the latest developments on the coronavirus outbreak.

During a phone call, the leaders sides discussed ways of promoting the Human Fraternity Document and stressed on the importance of enhancing global solidarity in the fight against the deadly disease.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his best wishes for Italy and Vatican to overcome the ongoing crisis as soon as possible, reaffirming the UAE’s full support to both countries during these difficult period.

Sheikh Mohamed also referred to the great role played by major religious institutions in the world, particularly the Vatican. He said the UAE will continue to coordinate and support global efforts to confront the COVID-19 threat and extend a helping hand to those in need, expressing his hope to beat the virus by unity and cooperation.

For his part, Pope Francis expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed, lauding the UAE's humanitarian initiatives and noble stances during such a dangerous stage the world is witnessing following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.