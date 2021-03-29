Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to Emir of Kuwait on the death of his sister Sheikha Nouriah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Mubarak Al Sabah.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have also dispatched similar cables of condolences to the Emir of Kuwait.