UAE leaders receive greetings on 54th Eid Al Etihad

UAE leaders receive festive greetings from across the world
ABU DHABI: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received messages of congratulations from kings, presidents and emirs of brotherly and friendly countries on the occasion of the 54th Eid Al Etihad.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, received similar messages on the occasion.

