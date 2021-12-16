Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to the King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, on the occasion of Bahrain’s National Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to King Hamad, and to Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, on the occasion.