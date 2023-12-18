The meeting was chaired by Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the UAE Media Council, and attended by Board of Directors at the National Media Office headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

As Chairman of the UAE Media Council, he approved the council’s priorities for the next three years. These include launching the media sector strategy, continuing the modernisation of the media legislative ecosystem to ensure a flexible media environment, developing a media intellectual property framework to protect creative products, attracting specialised media talent to the country, and fostering R&D to identify future media opportunities, according to Abu Dhabi Media Office press release on Monday.

Media regulations law

During the meeting, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan highlighted that the media regulations law represents a significant step in strengthening the country’s competitiveness while further strengthening the UAE’s status within the global media landscape.

He emphasised that the law aligns with the rapid transformation and future trends in the media sector, and enhances the UAE’s appeal to foreign investment, particularly in emerging areas of media that are experiencing rapid growth and require greater flexibility. He stressed that the new legislative ecosystem encourages national capabilities and enables the production of engaging Emirati content that promotes national values and identity among new generations.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the UAE Media Council, chairs the NMC board directors' meeting in Abu Dhabi on Monday Image Credit: Wam

Maximising media impact

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “We are working in line with the leadership’s vision and directives to develop the media industry and maximise its impact as an economic sector. By strengthening capabilities and competitiveness in the UAE, we are providing the enablers and incentives to develop an economically impactful content industry. It is an emerging sector that possesses enormous growth potential, locally and regionally, and can contribute to our media and economic goals.”

The UAE Media Council reviewed the outcomes of a study on the future of media, conducted by the council in collaboration with a panel of local, regional and international experts. The study included benchmarking analysis and interviews with more than 30 local, federal, and private-sector entities, as well as a group of specialists in the media sector. The study also included a nationwide questionnaire on challenges and opportunities, covering CEOs of local and international companies, university students and individuals with diverse expertise in various media domains.

Joint projects

The Media Council Chairman gave directives to incorporate the outcomes of the study into future media initiatives and programmes, and to cooperate with relevant local stakeholders to launch joint projects that contribute to a thriving media industry.

Meeting participants