Abu Dhab: The UAE on Monday has issued a new federal decree on regulating media.

The decree aims at organising media activities in the UAE and promote its status as a global media hub, and establishes an enabling environment to catalyse the growth and prosperity of the media sector.

The provisions of the decree apply to individuals, organisations, media outlets, and free zones dedicated to media in the UAE. It allows both individuals and legal entities to possess media institutions and outlets in accordance with specific regulations and conditions.

As per the law, media activities include production, circulation, printing and publishing media content. It also encompasses audio, video and digital broadcasting, at a cost or free of charge.

Media activities

This includes all affairs pertaining to the issuance and oversight of licenses and permits for the execution of media activities by individuals, establishments, and media institutions, covering radio and television broadcasting; cinema movies and creative productions; newspapers and publications; digital and electronic media activities; book fairs; foreign publications; foreign media offices; printing, circulating and publishing media content; and Aerial, ground, and maritime imaging operations.

Also, the federal decree provisions organise the authorities of UAE Media Council and the local government entities concerned with regulating media affairs.

Media content

As per the decree, all media individuals and institutions operating within the UAE are required to compliance with the national standards for media content, most notably respect: Islamic beliefs; all religions and other beliefs; respect the country’s sovereignty, symbols and institutions, and the supreme interests of the UAE and its society; respect the directions and policies of the country on the local and international levels; avoid any adverse impact on the UAE’s foreign relations; and respect the culture and civilisation, national identity and values of the society.

Content

In addition, the media outlets and individuals are required not to disseminate or circulate information that offend national unity or social cohesion; no incitement to violence, hatred or propagates a spirit of discord among the members of society; responsible use of the UAE’s legal and economic system, ensuring justice and security are not exploited or abused; respect privacy rules and individuals’ private lives; not to publish, broadcast or circulate rumours, false and misleading news or the publication of any matter that may constitute instigation to commit crimes.

Role of UAE Media Council

As per the decree, the UAE Media Council is responsible for issuing permits for the screening of cinematographic and other creative production. In addition to defining the classifications of the Media Content Rating System for prints and creative productions, including books, video games and cinematic production.

The Council will also be responsible for deciding the age groups suitable to view media and entertainment content.

The Council also issues permits to individuals providing advertising or media content on social media and other modern technical means, at a cost or free of charge.

The decree mandates that licensed or authorised individuals and media outlets be subject to oversight and supervision by the competent authority. It allows the Council to conduct surveillance and inspection of persons, outlets and media institutions, including free zones.

Intellectual property rights

According to the Decree-Law, the UAE Media Council, in coordination with the competent authorities will promote the protection of intellectual property among individuals, establishments and media institutions in the UAE.

The decree law granted individuals, organisations and media outlets a period of time to adjust their situation in accordance with the provisions of the Decree-Law and its Executive Regulations, within a twelve-month period from the effective date of its provisions, extendable by a Cabinet decision.

Key highlights

* Applicable to individuals, organisations, media outlets, and free zones dedicated to media in the UAE.

* It allows both individuals and legal entities to possess media institutions and outlets in accordance with specific regulations and conditions.

* Media individuals and institutions operating within the UAE are required to compliance with the national standards for media content.

* It organises the authorities of UAE Media Council and local government entities concerned with regulating media affairs.

UAE Media Council is responsible for issuing permits for the screening of cinematographic and other creative production.