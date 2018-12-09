Dubai: The UAE Embassy in Paris has issued a second travel advisory following a weekend of riots that took place across France.
In a statement, the embassy said it “urged residents and UAE citizens to avoid the Champs-Elysees, Place du Trocadéro, Place Vendome, Place de l'Étoile, and any gardens or squares near the Elysees Palace, in addition to other areas where protests are carried out.”
The advisory message was issued after several main roads and streets were closed in Paris and other cities frequently visited by tourists.
"In the event of an emergency, UAE citizens can contact the embassy on +33 144340200."
On Sunday, French police said they arrested over 1,700 people across France during the latest "yellow vest" protests.
Clashes broke out in the French capital and other several cities, including Marseille, Bordeaux, Lyon and Toulouse, during a fourth weekend of nationwide protests against rising living costs and President Emmanuel Macron, according to AFP reports.