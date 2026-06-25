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UAE Friday sermon to focus on combating drug abuse and shared community responsibility

Worshippers urged to unite against narcotics through shared responsibility

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The sermon will remind worshippers that everyone is accountable for those under their care, citing the Islamic principle: "Each of you is a shepherd, and each of you is responsible for his flock." [Illustrative image]
The sermon will remind worshippers that everyone is accountable for those under their care, citing the Islamic principle: "Each of you is a shepherd, and each of you is responsible for his flock." [Illustrative image]
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Dubai: Mosques across the UAE will devote Friday's sermon on June 26, 2026, to addressing the dangers of drug abuse, calling on worshippers to help combat narcotics through prevention, awareness and community responsibility.

According to an announcement by the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, the sermon, titled "The Scourge of Drugs", will stress that preventing drug abuse is a shared responsibility.

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The sermon will remind worshippers that everyone is accountable for those under their care, citing the Islamic principle: "Each of you is a shepherd, and each of you is responsible for his flock."

The authority said the sermon supports the UAE's nationwide anti-drug campaign launched under the theme “United as One to Eradicate the Threat,” encouraging the public to cooperate with authorities to protect society from the hazards of abuse of narcotics.

It will also emphasise the importance of raising awareness, assuming collective responsibility and supporting rehabilitation, noting that the door to repentance remains open and treatment is available for those seeking to overcome addiction.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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