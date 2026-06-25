The sermon will remind worshippers that everyone is accountable for those under their care, citing the Islamic principle: "Each of you is a shepherd, and each of you is responsible for his flock."

The authority said the sermon supports the UAE's nationwide anti-drug campaign launched under the theme “United as One to Eradicate the Threat,” encouraging the public to cooperate with authorities to protect society from the hazards of abuse of narcotics.

It will also emphasise the importance of raising awareness, assuming collective responsibility and supporting rehabilitation, noting that the door to repentance remains open and treatment is available for those seeking to overcome addiction.