People fleeing conflict in Sudan are welcomed by Emirati officials after an evacuation flight landed in Abu Dhabi on April 29, 2023. Image Credit: AFP

ABU DHABI: A UAE evacuation plane arrived from Sudan carrying Emirati citizens and nationals of 16 countries, including vulnerable groups of the sick, children, elderly, and women, who are among the UAE’s top priorities in light of clashes occurring in Sudan since April 15.

The UAE will host them in the country and provide all necessary services prior to their transfer to their countries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) confirmed the success of the evacuation carried out by the UAE as part of its humanitarian efforts and commitment to strengthening global cooperation and solidarity.

Evacuees arrive in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Image Credit: Reuters

The Ministry stated that this comes in continuation of its humanitarian approach in providing protection for civilians and extending a helping hand to countries in times of need.

The Ministry underscored the UAE’s commitment to working with its partners and the international community to achieve all that serves the interests of the Sudanese people, stressing the importance of intensifying efforts aimed at a ceasefire, promoting a return to the agreed political framework and dialogue, and advancing in the transitional phase to foster political stability and security in Sudan.

A warm welcome. Image Credit: AFP

The UAE has worked to host and provide care services to 19 nationalities during their evacuation to the city of Port Sudan.