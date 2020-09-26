Dubai: Another fake news is doing its rounds in the UAE and the Ministry of Interior has stepped in to quash the rumour.
In a tweet on Saturday, the ministry clarified and urged the public not to fall for fake news and to obtain information from the right source.
The ministry tweet attached the fake news along with a message 'fake'.
Warning
Earlier, Senior Prosecutor Dr Khalid Al Junaibi said many messages circulated among the public on social media platforms during the pandemic have comprised false information that could undermine the stability of the community and create a negative sentiment.
According to Dubai Public Prosecution, rumourmongers can be jailed for a minimum of one year if they spread rumours as it a crime as per Article 198 of UAE Federal law.