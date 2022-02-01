Abu Dhabi: Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, UAE Minister of State, received James Cleverly, British Minister of State for Middle East and North Africa.
During the meeting held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Al Sayegh and Cleverly discussed a number of issues of mutual interest and ways to develop economic and trade affairs between the two sides.
They also discussed ways to promote the vital strategic partnership between the UAE and the United Kingdom in all domains.
The two parties highlighted the high level of bilateral ties between the UAE and the UK and the mutual desire to constantly develop these ties.
The two sides also praised the progress made in countering illicit financial transactions.