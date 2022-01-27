Abu Dhabi: Coinciding with the UAE Year of the 50th, Abu Dhabi Arts Society (ADAS), along with its Partners and Associates have designed a commemorative mint that expresses a historical moment in the UAE’s journey as a nation — the Declaration of the Union, ‘Ittihad’.
Dr Hamed Bin Mohamed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Founder and Chairman of the Trustees — ADAS, said in a statement: “The design of this mint was a celebration of the achievements and successes of the UAE during the past 50 years and commemoration of the achievements of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the founding fathers, and in gratitude towards their prominent role as it is through their wise policies that the UAE has become a successful modern state.”
He also added: “The design of the commemorative mint, in general, is unique and distinctive, defining Arabism and distinction that is unique to the UAE.
Moment of announcement of union
The front face of the coin includes a picture in which the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan is seen. Standing next to him is Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, the then Minister of Presidential Affairs, the then first Minister of UAE Foreign Affairs and Representative to the President of the UAE, at the moment of the announcement of the establishment of the UAE federation on December 2, 1971.
The picture in the background of the coin represents a falcon, which is emblematic of the heritage of the country, while the circular rope is indicative of the strength and cohesion of the first generation. On both sides of the coin, the number ‘50’ and the years ‘1971-2021’ are embossed.