Dubai: There are myriads of ways to promote tourism, as countries around the world have been found doing for ages. However, scarcely will you come across a promotional video that presents the idea of tourism — as seen through the heart of a visually challenged person. Yes, you read it right — through the heart!

Welcome Clara, a 11-year-old girl, visually impaired since birth, who gets an opportunity to enjoy the ‘World’s Coolest Winter’ in the UAE. Sharing an unexpected perspective, an emotional and uplifting film, titled A Winter Through My Eyes, promoted on social media, gives a completely different spin to travel marketing by inviting UAE residents and tourists to enjoy winter differently by seeing the UAE through a different set of eyes.

As part of the campaign to promote tourism in the UAE through the ‘World’s Coolest Winter’ campaign, Clara is flown to the UAE on an all-expenses paid trip across the seven diverse emirates. In what is her first trip abroad, over a period of one week, she experiences the UAE’s distinctive destinations and hospitality centres.

‘Joy is in the heart ...’

Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, shared the touching film of Clara’s experience on his twitter account, titled ‘Joy is in the heart, not in the eyes’.

A production crew follows Clara every day, documenting her real emotions and journey into a compelling story that shows her unique, unfiltered and authentic perspective.

Sharing her experience, Clara says: “The UAE is the first country I’ve ever travelled to. And in just one week, I’ve enjoyed an entire lifetime’s experience.” She added: “You know what I learnt? When you really want to feel something, you don’t need to see with your eyes. You need to see with your heart. So, even if I cannot see, it’s everything I have felt here [in my heart] that has helped me see so much more.”

A holistic experience

In what is her first trip abroad, over a period of one week, Clarae experiences the UAE's distinctive destinations and hospitality centres.

And there is no better time to experience the UAE than during the winter. UAE’s tourism sector was also the quickest to recover from the adversities of the COVID-19 pandemic. The seven emirates have a rich history, geography, nature, urban architecture and community. Their archaeological sites, cultural centres, historical landmarks and natural reserves offer visitors a holistic experience.

Executed by the UAE Government Media Office, in collaboration with the Ministry of Economy and the relevant tourism and culture entities of the country, the ‘World’s Coolest Winter’ campaign was launched to celebrate and promote the UAE’s most beautiful tourist attractions during the 2021 winter travel season. In 2022, the campaign has returned in its second iteration with the moving story of Clara, reminding all of us about the fact that tourism is as much a visual and aural experience as it is a mental and emotional journey.