UAE Ambassador to Philippines recognised as 'Ambassador of Goodwill for Peace'

UAE continues to provide relief and development aid to the Philippines over recent years

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
WAM

Manila: Mohamed Obaid Salem Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of the Philippines, was recognised as an “Ambassador of Goodwill for Peace” by the United Nations Association of the Philippines (UNAP), during the celebrations for the 80th anniversary of the UN and the Outstanding Humanitarian Awards night, which was held on 24th October 2025.

The distinguished honour recognises Al Zaabi’s remarkable contributions in strengthening UAE–Philippines relations, and his efforts in supporting humanitarian and development initiatives, which reflect the vision of the late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was a leading figure in humanitarian work. This vision has been sustained and advanced by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, by establishing humanitarian work as a cornerstone for the country’s foreign policy. This also reflects the values of tolerance and co-existence, which represent pillars of peace and shared prosperity, and reaffirm the UAE’s steadfast commitment to supporting humanitarian efforts and promoting international solidarity.

In this regard, the UAE continues to carry out initiatives as well as provide relief and development aid to the people of the Philippines over recent years, through the dispatch of planes carrying aid, and medical and humanitarian provisions to those impacted by humanitarian disasters and crises.

These efforts reflect the UAE’s steadfast commitment to supporting peoples in times of need.

