UAE Ambassador to Philippines recognised as 'Ambassador of Goodwill for Peace'

The distinguished honour recognises Al Zaabi’s remarkable contributions in strengthening UAE–Philippines relations, and his efforts in supporting humanitarian and development initiatives, which reflect the vision of the late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was a leading figure in humanitarian work. This vision has been sustained and advanced by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, by establishing humanitarian work as a cornerstone for the country’s foreign policy. This also reflects the values of tolerance and co-existence, which represent pillars of peace and shared prosperity, and reaffirm the UAE’s steadfast commitment to supporting humanitarian efforts and promoting international solidarity.