Dubai: Abu Dhabi announced a raft of changes on Wednesday, to names of places and areas, and a project that aims to preserve the emirate’s biodiversity.
These updates reflect the individual character of the emirate and its commitment to retaining it.
Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, a tweet by Abu Dhabi Media Office, explained that Ras Ghorab Island would be renamed Al Aliah Island and a number of infrastructural projects would be undertaken to highlight the distinctive features of the area.
The name ‘Al Aliah’ means the upper part of a spear or sword and implies the area’s elevated status, explained a tweet by Abu Dhabi Media Office.
The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City also announced the merger of Al Maqta and Bawabat Abu Dhabi areas into one, which will be renamed Rabdan, after the late Sheikh Zayed’s horse, and one of the horses of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.
"The name represents strength, courage and fearlessness, and reflects the UAE’s interest in thoroughbreds," explained a tweet by the media office.
It went on to say: "The new name embodies the importance of heritage in naming cities and areas across the emirate."
Meanwhile, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), the Middle East's largest environmental regulator has signed an agreement with The National Aquarium to help create one of the most innovative - and largest - wild sea turtle rehabilitation facilities in the region. This is part of a project to protect wildlife and preserve biodiversity in Abu Dhabi.
The changes come a week after another area along the west coast of the emirate, Al Dhabiya, was renamed Al Nouf.