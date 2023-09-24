Dubai: The General Secretariat of the UAE Cabinet has so far today received 4,700 applications from Emirati youth applying for the post of the Minister of Youth.
These many applications piled up within hours after an invitation by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who earlier today took to his account on X platform (formerly Twitter) inviting applications from the country’s youth to become a minister to represent their demographic profile.