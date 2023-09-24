Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has taken an innovative approach to cabinet appointments.
In an unprecedented move, he took to X to announce an open call for young Emirati men and women to apply for the post of Minister of Youth in the UAE government.
The tweet reads: “To our young men and women in the UAE. I am looking for a distinguished young man or woman who can represent youth issues, convey their opinions and follow up on the government files that interest them.”
Sheikh Mohammed emphasised the desired attributes of the potential minister, stating they should be “familiar with the issues of their homeland, aware of the reality of their society, field in their work, rational in their presentation, courageous and strong in representing their country, passionate about serving the soil of their homeland.”
Interested candidates have been instructed to showcase their competence, ability, and integrity by writing to the Council of Ministers via the email address ContactUs@moca.gov.ae.
The UAE has made significant strides in engaging the Emirati youth. In 2016, the UAE Government appointed Shamma bint Sohail Faris Al Mazrui as the Minister of State for Youth Affairs, making her the world’s youngest minister at the age of 22.
The UAE also launched several initiatives to enhance the youth’s national identity. It established the Emirates Youth Council to represent youth in the government. Read about the UAE Government’s efforts to enable the Emirati youth.