Abu Dhabi: Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, today welcomed Korea's First Lady, Kim Keon-hee, wife of President Yoon Suk-yeol.
Sheikha Fatima, during the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al-Bahr Palace, welcomed the visit of the Korean First Lady, who is accompanying the Korean President in his first state visit to the UAE, wishing her a pleasant stay and a fruitful visit to the Emirates.
The two sides exchanged cordial talk that reflected the privileged and long-standing relations between the UAE and the Republic of Korea and their peoples.
They also discussed ways to enhance cooperation between institutions and authorities concerned with women and childhood in the UAE and their counterparts in the Republic of Korea, and to benefit from the expertise of both sides in a way that contributes to women's empowerment and the consolidation of their role in society in favor of family stability and social cohesion.
Sheikha Fatima briefed the Korean First Lady on the long strides made by the UAE in the fields of women's empowerment and childcare.
For her part, the wife of the Korean President hailed Sheikha Fatima's support for humanitarian issues and her significant role in ensuring women's empowerment, family stability and social cohesion in line with the UAE leadership's support in this regard.
Sheikha Fatima hosted a dinner banquet in honour of the First Lady of the Republic of Korea.
The meeting was attended by a number of women leaders and the delegation accompanying the wife of the Korean President.