Condolence messages sent to Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin
Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to President Mohammed Shahabuddin of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh over the passing of Khaleda Zia, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to President Shahabuddin.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox