Tehran: Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE’s national security adviser, on Monday was received by Ebrahim Raisi, President of Iran, local media reported.
Earlier today morning, Sheikh Tahnoon arrived in Tehran leading a high-profile Emirati delegation to Iran in an official visit.
Sheikh Tahnoon’s visit to Iran aims to discuss bilateral relations and exchange views over the latest regional developments. Admiral Ali Shamkhan, the Iranian National Security Adviser, also received Sheikh Tahnoon and held a meeting with him.
Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, said last month that the UAE is taking steps to de-escalate tensions with Iran as part of a policy choice towards diplomacy and away from confrontation.
In a tweet on Monday, Gargash said Sheikh Tahnoon's visit to Tehran "comes as a continuation of the UAE's efforts to strengthen bridges of communication and cooperation in the region which would serve the national interest."
"The UAE seeks to boost regional stability and prosperity by developing positive relations through dialogue and building on the shared interest and managing divergent views."