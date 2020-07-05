The new cabinet was announced by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE on Sunday Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday reshuffled the Cabinet, merged ministries and change entities, creating a more lean, resilient and faster government that can respond to national priorities.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed said on his Twitter account, “Brothers and sisters, after consulting with my brother Mohamed bin Zayed, may God bless him, who blessed the new structure of the government and directed to harness all the resources to preserve our gains .. and accelerate the development process in our country .. After the approval of my brother, the President of the State, we announce today the new structure of the UAE Government.”

Sheikh Mohammed added, “Our goal of structural changes today is a government that is faster in decision-making, more up to date with changes and better in seizing opportunities and in dealing with the new stage in our history .. a flexible and fast government whose goal is to consolidate the achievements and gains of the country.”

Sheikh Mohammed ordered canceling 50 per cent of government service centres and converting them to digital platforms within two years, merging about 50 per cent of federal agencies with each other or within ministries, creating new ministerial positions, and creating executive heads in specialised sectors to cross strongly to the future.

Hamad Al Mansoori Sheikh Mohammed appointed Hamad Al Mansoori as head of the digital government in the UAE. “The goal is one digital window for the government .. and a comprehensive and complete digital transformation .. Recent changes have proven that digital government is an indispensable strategic choice .. and economic security for business continuity in any circumstances,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

The Cabinet reshuffle features he creation of a Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology that works to develop the industrial sector in the country and merging the Authority for Standards and Metrology with it.

Sheikh Mohammed gave the new government a deadline of one year to achieve the new priorities and said the continuous changes will remain the motto of the next stage, to achieve the best government model to keep pace with the new era and achieve the aspirations of the UAE people of during the next stage.

Suhail Al Mazroui Sheikh Mohammed ordered merging the Ministry of Energy with the Ministry of Infrastructure to become the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and attaching the Zayed Housing Program and the Federal Authority for Land and Maritime Transport to the new ministry and appointed Suhail Al Mazroui as its minister.

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri The Reshuffle includes the appointment of three ministers within the Ministry of Economy: Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, along with Ahmed Belhoul, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises.

Thani Al Zaywi And Thani Al Zaywi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade. “Our national economy is an absolute strategic priority,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

Shamma Al Mazrouei The National Media Council and the Federal Foundation for Youth has been merged into the Ministry of Culture to be the Ministry of Culture and Youth. It includes two ministers: Shamma Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth...

Noora Al Kaabi ...and Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth and the Emirates News Agency has been attached to the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.

The Federal Electricity and Water Authority, Emirates Post Group, Emirates General Transport Corporation and Emirates Real Estate Corporation have been merged into the Emirates Investment Authority, which has been assigned to prepare a new government investment strategy for the next stage.

Obaid Humaid Al Tayer The Cabinet shake-up also features merging the General Authority for Pensions and Social Security into the Ministry of Community Development and setting up a sector within the Ministry to provide modern services for retirees. The National Social Security Fund will be assigned to manage security funds under the supervision of Obaid Humaid Al Tayer and under the umbrella of the Emirates Investment Authority.

Ohood Al Roumi The shake-up includes moving the file of quality of life and happiness to the Ministry of Community Development and merging the Federal Authority for Human Resources to the Office of the Prime Minister and appoint Ohood Al Roumi as Minister of State for Government and Future Development overseeing the Authority and all future government developments.

Sultan Al Jaber Sheikh Mohammed also ordered merging the National Qualifications Authority into the Ministry of Education, and merging the Insurance Authority with the Securities and Commodities Authority headed by the Minister of Economy and appointing Sultan Al Jaber as Chairman of the Emirates Development Bank to play a more developmental role.

Omar Al Ulama The reshuffle, moreover, created the post of Minister of State for Digital Economy, Artificial Intelligence and Applications for Remote Work and appointed Omar Al Ulama to be in charge of this file. “The future work environment in medicine, education and trade will change greatly .. We seek to be at the forefront of these changes and to be the best model globally,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

Ahmed Jumaa Al Zaabi Ahmed Jumaa Al Zaabi was appointed Minister of Supreme Council Affairs...

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak ...while Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak was appointed as Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

Maryam Al Muhairi Minister of State for Food and Water Security Maryam Al Muhairi will now report to the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.

Abdullah Al Nuaimi Abdullah Al Nuaimi was appointed as Minister of Climate Change and Environment....

Sarah Al Amiri ...and Sarah Al Amiri appointed as President of the Emirates Space Agency. “Sarah has led the scientific mission of the Mars probe so ably ... We wish her success in her new assignments. She will start her duties at the beginning of August,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

Saeed Al Attar The shake-up further includes setting up the media office for the UAE government, affiliated to the Cabinet, and chaired by Saeed Al Attar. It included the Public Diplomacy Office, the Government Communication Office and the Media Identity Office, and oversses the internal and external media communication of the UAE Government.

Sheikh Mohammed said food security will remain a priority through two ministers: Mariam Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Food and Water Security, to follow up on our national food stock and invest in food technology and international relations in this field and Dr Abdullah Mohammad Bel Haif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment to support farmers and develop our fish and animal wealth.

Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti has been appointed as head of cyber security in the UAE Government. “The security of our digital government is an essential part of our comprehensive national security and the protection of our digital national borders is an integral part of protecting our entire national soil,” Sheikh Mohammed said..

Hoda Al Hashemi Hoda Al Hashemi has been appointed as the head of government strategy and innovation. “Hoda has been part of my team for more than 10 years and my confidence in her is high and...



Mohammed Bin Taleia ...Mohammed Bin Taleia was appointed as head of government services to lead the federal service system to be among the best in the world,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

Maryam Al Hammadi Maryam Al Hammadi is appointed Secretary-General of the Cabinet

Mohammed Sultan Al Obaidli and Mohammed Sultan Al Obaidli as Head of Legal Affairs in the UAE Government,

Ahmed Majed Al Badawi while Ahmed Majed Al Badawi was appointed as Assistant Secretary-General. Sheikh Mohammed said, “They have a mission to develop the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers. My trust in them is great .. The bet on them does not disappoint.”