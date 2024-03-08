Dubai: Women are the symbol of happiness, embodying sacrifice, life, equality, warmth, tenderness and love, said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Friday.
Tweeting on the occasion of International Women’s Day, which falls on March 8 of every year, Sheikh Mohammed extended heartfelt wishes to all women, hoping every year brings them more beauty, success and improvement.
“Women are the symbol of happiness, embodying sacrifice, life, equality, warmth, tenderness, and love—essentially, they represent all that is beautiful. On International Women’s Day, we extend our heartfelt wishes, hoping every year brings more beauty, success and improvement to women worldwide.
May our mothers, sisters and daughters always be blessed with goodness and joy,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
The UAE today celebrates the annual International Women’s Day to highlight its support for women, their empowerment and advocacy for their rights globally and regionally.
The UAE leadership gives high importance to women’s issues and empowerment in economic, political and social spheres, considering them crucial partners in overcoming challenges and achieving holistic development.
This year’s International Women’s Day coincides with the UAE’s ongoing efforts to introduce initiatives, programmes and strategies to elevate women’s status and strengthen their role in various communities.
The UAE’s efforts to support women are represented by the initiatives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), who is a leading advocate for women’s issues globally.