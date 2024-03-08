Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has marked the International Women’s Day on Friday, by acknowledging the role of Mother of the Nation, Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, his mother Sheikha Hind bin Maktoum, and every woman in the UAE and around the world.
In a message he wrote on the X platform on March 8, 2024, Sheikh Hamdan stated: “On International Women’s Day, we congratulate the Mother of the Nation, Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, my mother Sheikha Hind bin Maktoum, and every woman in the UAE and around the world. The remarkable achievements of Emirati women in various spheres of life are a testament to the steadfast support of our nation’s leadership. On this day, let’s celebrate the strength, determination, and achievements of women everywhere.”