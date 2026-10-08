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Sheikh Mohammed issues decree forming Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment board

Omar Hamad Abdullah Bu Shehab to chair the board under Decree No. 32 of 2026

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Decree takes effect from date of issuance and will be published in Official Gazette.
Decree takes effect from date of issuance and will be published in Official Gazette.
AP

Dubai: In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, has issued Decree No. 32 of 2026 on the Board of Directors of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, chaired by Omar Hamad Abdullah Bu Shehab.

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According to the decree, Mohammed Abdullah Al Tawhidi will serve as Vice Chairman. Other board members include Nasser Abdullah bin Kharbash, Ali Mohammed Al Mutawa, Hamdan Khalifa Al Shaer, Jumaa Saeed Khalaf Al Ghaith, Hind Obaid Al Marri and Abdulaziz Mohammed bin Shafar Al Marri, in addition to the Chief Executive Officer of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment.

The decree is effective from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

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