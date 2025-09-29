Sheikh Mohammed gifts new book ‘Life Has Taught Me’ to UAE school principals

School leaders describe the gift as both an honour and a source of inspiration
Dubai: School principals across the UAE received an inspiring surprise when they were gifted copies of Almatani Alhayah (Life Has Taught Me), the latest book by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.
The gesture was met with wide appreciation, with principals describing it as both an honour and a powerful source of motivation. Many said the gift symbolised Sheikh Mohammed’s commitment to education and recognised their role in shaping future generations.
Calling Sheikh Mohammed a “great teacher” and “the first source of inspiration,” school leaders noted that his record in leadership, governance, and nation-building serves as a model for educators and administrators. They praised the book as a tangible reflection of his vision for the country.
'Life Has Taught Me' captures Sheikh Mohammed’s leadership philosophy drawn from nearly six decades of public service. Structured into key chapters, it recounts defining moments from his career and personal life, offering reflections on leadership, human development, and building for the future.
Blending personal stories with practical insights, the book presents a distinctive model of effective governance rooted in lived experience. Written in an accessible yet thought-provoking style, it is intended for a wide audience, including scholars, educators, students, and readers interested in the development journey of the UAE and the wider Arab world.
Released nationwide on 25 September, the book is now available in major libraries. Publishers expect strong public interest, noting that Sheikh Mohammed’s earlier works, My Vision and My Story, received wide acclaim and international readership.
