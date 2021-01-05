Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, called the 41st GCC summit, held in Saudi Arabia's AlUla on Tuesday, "a positive summit unifying ranks."
He tweeted: “Today, I took part in the AlUla Summit of the GCC leaders…a positive summit unifying ranks and establishing fraternity under the patronage of King Salman and his Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman…. Changes and challenges surrounding us require genuine Gulf strength, cohesion and cooperation as well as Arab depth and stability .”
“In 1981, 40 years ago, our founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan hosted the first GCC summit in Abu Dhabi, along with his brothers, the late GCC leaders… the march of GCC is the legacy left by our leaders for their peoples …And today the march of cooperation gets enhanced, and our fraternity gets entrenched, where the spirit of cooperation is being renewed in best interests of our people.”