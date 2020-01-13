Mohammed offered condolences to Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq on the demise of Sultan Qaboos

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum offering condolences to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq on the demise of Sultan Qaboos Image Credit: WAM

Muscat: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai on Monday offered his condolences to Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq on the demise of Sultan Qaboos.

His Highness Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain and His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, also offered their condolence along with Shaikh Mohammad.

Earlier in the day, Sheikh Mohammed landed in Muscat, leading a high-level UAE delegation, which comprised Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, as well as other Shaikh’s and senior officials.

Their Highnesses expressed their deepest condolences to Sultan Haitham, praying to Allah Almighty to rest Sultan Qaboos in eternal peace.