Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today honoured the winners of the Dubai Government Excellence Awards.
“Today, I attended the awards ceremony of the Dubai Government Excellence, a programme that we launched 24 years ago and still plays its role in improving the efficiency of Dubai government,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted. “We congratulate outstanding employees. Excellence in serving citizens and residents will remain the key pillar of excellence,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid added.
Sheikh Mohammed congratulated Dubai Government employees, officials and partners for their success in overcoming the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic after they set a global model for crisis management.
“You succeeded in achieving a health-economy balance in Dubai. Dubai government led by both, Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Maktoum, has overcome the crisis. The best is yet to come. And what lies ahead will always be greater,” Sheikh Mohammed said.