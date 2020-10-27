Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today virtually attended a wedding reception hosted by Al Nahyan family.
On his Twitter page, Sheikh Mohammed shared some photos of the wedding reception with a comment, which reads: “While virtually participating in the wedding reception hosted by Al Nahyan family. Congratulations to Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed and Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa. God bless them and bless the UAE people with happiness and joy,”.
Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also took part in the event. On his Twitter page, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Protecting the UAE during these challenging times is a shared responsibility. Following precautionary measures during our social events guarantees our safety as a society, and supports our country's efforts in combating COVID-19”.
“My warmest congratulations go to Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa and Sheikha Fatima bint Tahnoun bin Zayed on their blessed marriage. I was pleased to communicate with the newlyweds and their family through video conferencing. I wish them joy and good fortune,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.