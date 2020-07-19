Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, expressed happiness at the success of Kuwait Emir's surgery on Sunday.
In a tweet Sheikh Mohamed said he has spoken to Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Sabah after his operation: "I received the good news of Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed's successful surgery during a phone call with him today. May God grant him great health and protect Kuwait's prosperity under his wise leadership."
Kuwait’s 91-year-old ruler Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Sabah underwent successful surgery on Sunday morning, after having been admitted to hospital on Saturday for medical checks in Kuwait city.
His office, in a statement carried by state news agency KUNA, did not specify what kind of surgery he underwent.
Last year, Sheikh Sabah was admitted to hospital in the United States while on an official visit there, after suffering what his office described as a health setback in Kuwait in August. He returned to the Gulf Arab state in October.