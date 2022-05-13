Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Presidential Affairs has declared official mourning for His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan for 40 days from today (Friday).
In a statement, The Ministry of Presidential Affairs has mourned to the UAE people, Arab and Islamic nations and the world the death of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who has passed away on Friday, 13th May, 2022, wishing Allah Almighty to grant him eternal peace and the UAE people patience and solace.
“The Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns the death of the nation’s President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan,” the statement read.
Ministries, departments, federal and local institutions and private sector institutions will remain closed for three days from today.
Sheikh Khalifa was the second President of the UAE and the 16th Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. He assumed the federal constitutional authority as President of the UAE and became a Ruler of the emirate of Abu Dhabi on the 3rd of November 2004, succeeding his late father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan who passed away on the 2nd of November 2004.
