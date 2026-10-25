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Sheikh Abdullah calls for combating extremism to eradicate terrorism

UAE Foreign Minister stresses need to tackle extremism after deadly Jordan church attack

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Sheikh Abdullah emphasizes tackling extremism to combat terrorism effectively
Sheikh Abdullah emphasizes tackling extremism to combat terrorism effectively
WAM

Dubai: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has stressed the need to tackle extremism as a fundamental step towards eradicating terrorism.

In a post on his X account, Sheikh Abdullah said: “Fighting terrorism without combating extremism is like pouring fresh water into the sea and waiting for it to turn into a freshwater river.”

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His remarks came after the UAE strongly condemned a terrorist shooting at Hamoud Church in Jordan’s Karak Governorate, which left several people dead and injured.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the UAE’s unequivocal condemnation of such terrorist and criminal acts and its firm rejection of all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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