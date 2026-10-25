UAE Foreign Minister stresses need to tackle extremism after deadly Jordan church attack
Dubai: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has stressed the need to tackle extremism as a fundamental step towards eradicating terrorism.
In a post on his X account, Sheikh Abdullah said: “Fighting terrorism without combating extremism is like pouring fresh water into the sea and waiting for it to turn into a freshwater river.”
His remarks came after the UAE strongly condemned a terrorist shooting at Hamoud Church in Jordan’s Karak Governorate, which left several people dead and injured.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the UAE’s unequivocal condemnation of such terrorist and criminal acts and its firm rejection of all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.