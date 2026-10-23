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Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Jordan's Deputy PM and FM

Abdullah bin Zayed expresses solidarity with Jordan after church shooting

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Abdullah bin Zayed expresses solidarity with Jordan after church shooting
Abdullah bin Zayed expresses solidarity with Jordan after church shooting

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a phone call with Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, during which he strongly condemned the terrorist shooting that took place today inside Hamoud Church in Jordan’s Karak Governorate.

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Sheikh Abdullah expressed the UAE’s full solidarity with Jordan in the wake of this treacherous terrorist attack, affirming the UAE’s support for all measures taken by Jordan to safeguard its security and stability and protect the safety and security of its citizens, residents and visitors.

Sheikh Abdullah also extended his heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to the families of the victims, wishing all those injured a speedy recovery.

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