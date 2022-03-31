Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Emiri Decree No 12 for 2022, regarding the approval of the establishment of Livestock Breeders Association (LBA) in the Emirate of Sharjah.
The Decree stipulated the establishment of a special association for livestock breeders in Sharjah, called ‘The Livestock Breeders Association’. Its headquarters will be in Sharjah.
Dr Sheikh Sultan also issued Emiri Decree No (14) for 2022, approving the establishment of Wheat Growers Association (WGA) in Sharjah.
The Decree stipulates the establishment of a special association for Wheat Growers Association in Sharjah, called The Wheat Growers Association. It will be headquartered in Sharjah.
Another Emiri Decree No (13) for 2022 was also issued, setting up the Vegetable Growers Association (VGA) in Sharjah.
The decree stipulated the establishment of a special association for Vegetable Growers Association in Sharjah, called The Vegetable Growers Association, with its headquarters in the emirate.