Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, today approved a new housing project at a total cost of Dh369 million.
The project, know as 'Al Gitanah Residential Compound 1', will include construction of 366 houses in Muhathab suburb, as part of Sharjah’s residential plan.
Khalifa Musabah bin Ahmed Al Tunaiji, head of the Sharjah Housing Programme, said the housing support will be expanded for those who benefit from the programme in the two categories of grants and loans.
Al Tunaiji added that similar projects will be implemented in 2023 in Al Gitanah 3 and 5.