Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah on Monday announced that the emirate of Sharjah has sufficient funds in the Sharjah Housing Programme to cover the housing needs of citizens in the emirate.
Sheikh Sultan said on the ‘Direct Line’ programme broadcasted via Sharjah TV and Sharjah Radio: “The Sharjah Housing Programme, headed by Dr Khalifa Al Tunaiji, will send a message that Sharjah will give up its share [in the Zayed Housing Programme] to other emirates. The Sharjah Housing Programme started in 2012, and we have so far reached about 9,608 grants and loans, and most of them are grants.”
There are 5,058 grants compared to 4,550 loans.
10,000 homes by year end
The Ruler of Sharjah also revealed that the number of grants and loans will reach 10,000 by the end of 2022. He said the amounts disbursed so far are divided between Dh3 billion and Dh527 million for loans, and about Dh4 billion for grants, with a total of more than Dh7 billion, which is expected to reach Dh8 billion by the end of this year.
Sheikh Sultan added that the housing units in programme are divided into 5,550 in the city of Sharjah and Hamriya, 2,885 in the eastern region, and 1,173 in the central region. He said 3,404 units have been delivered so far, while 3,036 units are under construction. He added that there are 3,168 dwellings that have been approved.
“We will have 10,000 homes in the emirate by the end of this year, which have been completed over the past 10 years, at a total cost of Dh 8 billion,” Sheikh Sultan said.