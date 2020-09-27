190716 Sharjah Police
Sharjah: Sharjah Police on Saturday launched a programme to help motorists reduce their traffic violation points online.

Brig General Dr Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Director-General of Central Operations, Sharjah Police, in cooperation with Sharjah Driving Institute, launched the online implementation of the Traffic Points Reduction Programme on the Sharjah Police website.

Brigadier Al Naour indicated that the implementation of the Traffic Points Reduction Programme, which was launched on the Sharjah Police’s website, consists of lectures that are delivered “remotely” to facilitate procedures and reduce the time and effort for auditors. It also helps reduce traffic violation points accrued on a driving licence by allowing drivers to re-qualify and giving them more knowledge on traffic rules and regulations in the UAE.

He stressed that Sharjah Police will continue their efforts to develop online services and make the most of latest technologies, to make roads safer and achieve the highest levels of traffic safety for all road users.