Ras Al Khaimah: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), has ordered the release of 110 prisoners incarcerated by the RAK Punitive and Correctional Establishment.
The decision to pardon these prisoners coincides with the advent of Eid Al Adha. It reflects Sheikh Saud’s keenness to give these prisoners a second chance at life, as well as ease the burden on their families.
See More
- COVID -19: Dubai Summer Surprises gives families perfect reason to come together and enjoy
- Photos: Gulf News readers share pictures of iconic buildings in the UAE
-
- In pictures: UAE residents try their hands at fishing, get connected with nature
- COVID-19: See how Dubai airport handles international tourists and passengers
- A US firm is turning Arabian desert air into bottled water
For his part, Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of the Judicial Council, instructed the relevant authorities to take all necessary measures to implement the orders of the Ruler of RAK and release the prisoners, in close coordination with the RAK Police General Headquarters, ahead of Eid Al Adha.
Counsellor Hassan Saeed Muhammed, Attorney General of RAK, said that Sheikh Saud’s decision reflects his commitment to giving the pardoned prisoners a second chance to reintegrate with the community, as well as to spread happiness among their families.
Muhammed thanked the Ruler of RAK for his decision, which has brought happiness to countless families waiting to be reunited with their loved ones. He also thanked the Crown Prince for his constant concern and close attention to the judicial sector in the emirate.