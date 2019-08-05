Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered the pardon of 430 prisoners in Dubai on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.
Chancellor Essam Eisa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of Dubai, said that the pardon comes within the framework of Sheikh Mohammed's commitment to grant prisoners with an opportunity to get a fresh start with their families, and reintegrate into society.
The Attorney General also said that the Public Prosecution has commenced the legal procedures in coordination with the Dubai Police General Command to implement Sheikh Mohammed's order.