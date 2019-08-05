His Highness Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman. Image Credit: Atiq-Ur-Rehman/Gulf News

Ajman: His Highness Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, on Monday ordered the release of 70 prisoners for the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

Prisoners with a good conduct of behavior were eligible for the pardon, and must prove their good conduct while serving their prison sentences in the reformist and penal institutions of the General Command of the Ajman Police. The prisoners will be exempted from serving the rest of their sentences and those with deportation orders will be deported from the country.

Sheikh Humaid expressed his wish to release the prisoners and return them to the community and public life after their sentences, to enjoy Eid Al Adha with their families.

Brigadier General Abdullah Ahmed Al Hamrani, Deputy Commander-General of Ajman Police, thanked Sheikh Humaid for his generous gesture to release the prisoners, which reflects his desire to provide them with the opportunity to be active members of society and reunite them their families.